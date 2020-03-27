Stanley Park in Westfield closed to public due to coronavirus

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Stanley Park in Westfield is closed for all activities due to the coronavirus but residents can still walk through the park.

The park posted on their website stating the park is closed and will be implementing the following precautions:

The park is closed for all activities but open for people to come and walk in the park or sanctuary at their own risk

Gates and parking lots will be closed. If parking outside the park, residents are advised to park wisely and not in front of the gates

The Park Administration and Maintenance offices will be closed to the public March 24- April 6

The restrooms and play-structures are closed until the State of Emergency is lifted in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19







Park Administration is asking all visitors to follow prevention guidelines given by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

In the event of an emergency, the park ranger’s direct line is 413-297-9456 or contact the managing director at 413-297-9455.