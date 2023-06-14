SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield announced the details and the sponsors for this year’s Star Spangled Springfield on July 4th.

Star Spangled Springfield, which is sponsored by MassMutual, will be held in Riverfront Park from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on July 4th. From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., there will be face painters and balloon artists, according to a news release from the Spirit of Springfield.

At 7:00 p.m., there will be welcoming remarks with the National Anthem performed by Vanessa Ford. Vanessa is the founding director of the Springfield CommUnity Chorale where she brings singers together from all backgrounds, cultures & races.

Union Jack, a 60’s music British tribute band that is sponsored by KeyBank, will be performing at 7:15 p.m. Union Jack looks and sounds like they are from the 1960’s British Invasion era. They will perform songs from The Beatles to the Rolling Stones, Kinks, Dave Clark Five, Hollies, Searchers, and many more. They were formed in 1979 and were one of Western Mass’ original tribute bands. After years of performing with other bands, Union Jack’s members reformed back in 2002.

At 9:30 p.m., Fireworks by Grucci will be taking place, and the fireworks will dance to music broadcast on Mix 93.1FM.

There will be food and beverages in the park from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Some of the food will include Batch Ice Cream, Elegant Affairs with hamburgers, hot dogs, rice with pork and beans, sausage and pepper grinders, water, soda, beer, wine, and more.

Star Spangled Springfield is also supported by 90 Meat Outlet, American Medical Response (AMR), Charlie Arment Trucking, Elegant Affairs, iHeart Media, Joseph Freedman Company, MassLive, MGM Springfield, Michael’s Party Rentals, Quality Beverage, Republic Services, Sheraton Springfield, Springfield Parking Authority, The Republican, WWLP-22News, and the City of Springfield.

“Independence Day unites Americans in celebration of and thanks for the freedoms we all hold dear,” said Dennis Duquette, the Head of Community Responsibility at MassMutual. “MassMutual is happy to support the Spirit of Springfield again this year and help bring a truly great July 4th celebration to Springfield and the region.”

Officials will be there to enforce that there will be no alcohol, no smoking, no pets, no bicycles, no skateboards, no roller blades, no drones, no sparklers, and no fireworks in and around Riverfront Park.

“Star Spangled Springfield festivities will be focused on Riverfront Park, but so many more will enjoy the fireworks as they are launched high in the sky from the Memorial Bridge,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “We are grateful for generous support we receive so we can carry on the Independence Day tradition and celebrate our country’s freedoms.”

The announcement will be held in Riverfront Park at 11:00 a.m. Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, will be joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MassMutual’s Dennis Duquette who serves as Head of Community Responsibility, Jeff Guyott, East Longmeadow Branch Manager for Key Bank, Springfield Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, sponsors, and supporters.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and her dedicated team, and all our sponsors and supporters for working together to once again put on our beloved Star Spangled Springfield for our residents. This 4th of July fireworks display shows the resiliency, hope, faith, and strength of our residents and business community of Springfield. Again, many thanks to Judy Matt, all our generous benefactors, especially MassMutual, and my city departments for making this family-friendly event a wonderful and uplifting occasion.”