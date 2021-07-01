Star Spangled Springfield expected to be largely attended this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re just a few days away from Star Spangled Springfield’s Fourth of July celebration.

The Spirit of Springfield is excited to bring back this much anticipated event. Riverfront Park is one of the best spots to view the fireworks that get set off the Memorial Bridge.

The last fireworks show was two years ago, the last time the city had a Star Spangled Springfield Fourth of July celebration. The Spirit of Springfield has been holding this event since 1991 but they had to cancel it for the first time in 2020 due to the pandemic.

For this reason, President Judy Matt expects to see a lot more spectators to make up for lost times, “This will be the largest one we ever have. I really am excited because many communities have not been able to do fireworks. The Fourth of July has always been fireworks.”

The company doing the fireworks once again is Grucci from Long Island. They’ll begin at 9:30 p.m. but leading up to that, you can hang out at Riverfront Park where they’ll have food vendors, music, and a splash pad. However, the fireworks display is weather dependent. Judy said they can do them on a rainy day, it just can’t be very windy as well.