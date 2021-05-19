Star Spangled Springfield Fireworks happening July 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a year of absence due to COVID-19, the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks will be happening on July 4th this year.

Spirit of Springfield president Judy Matt told 22News the fireworks will indeed happen this year at Riverfront Park on Independence Day, as is tradition.

The fireworks were not held in 2020, as public gatherings were prohibited under COVID-19 guidelines. The fireworks were originally going to be rescheduled this year to a later date but the recent reopening changes in the state will now allowing them to happen in July.

All state COVID-19 gathering limits and restrictions are being lifted in Massachusetts as of May 29.

