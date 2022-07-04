SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display will light up the sky Monday night.

The popular display keeps people coming back year after year. Star-Spangled Springfield will take place at Riverfront Park from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Watch the fireworks live below around 9:30 p.m.:

The main event will be a world-renowned firework display off of Memorial Bridge, but there’s lots of family-friendly activities to enjoy beforehand. 22News caught up with David Van Buskirk, the Chief Pyrotechnician of the firework display Monday morning, who said a lot goes into preparation for the show.

“We stage it, we get everything ready and then that’s why they close the bridge so we can work all night and the products will come up. And that’s when we start working and dropping the shells and laying out all the stuff out on the ground behind the Mass Mutual piece and we just hang out until showtime,” said Van Buskirk.

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., there will be face painters, balloon artists, and a Massachusetts Army National Guard ball toss.

You can also expect to enjoy some live music, kicking off first with the National Anthem followed by musical entertainment by Union Jack. The evening culminates with the amazing fireworks by Grucci.

In preparation for this event, the Springfield Police Department will be detouring traffic in and around the Memorial Bridge and Riverfront Park area. Exit 5 off of I-91 South will be closed as needed and the memorial bridge will close to all traffic.

The Spirit of Springfield has been presenting Star Spangled Springfield since 1991.