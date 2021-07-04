Star Spangled Springfield returns after COVID hiatus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday night’s Star Spangled Springfield Fourth of July celebration is an event that took a lot of planning, two years in fact.

Last year, was the first year the Spirit of Springfield had to cancel the event due to risks then of COVID-19. Since 2019, a lot of planning went into the works, as to how to bring the event back, and do it better than ever.

Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield, told 22News about what it takes to hold the large community event and where the funding comes from.

“MassMutual turned our request around in like 48 hours for the money to do the fireworks. It’s a huge undertaking,” said Judy. “We supply the fireworks and all of the activities that go down at Riverfront Park, so it’s a real community effort.”

Judy also told 22News that West Springfield and Springfield combine to pay for the costs of police and DPW working on the event. They also brought back their fireworks expert of choice, Grucci, to set off the fireworks at the Memorial Bridge.

22News is your sponsor of Star Spangled Springfield and Alanna Flood from Mass Appeal will emcee the pre-fireworks program.