SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Star Spangled Springfield event will be held in Riverfront Park on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

It’s a big and festive day here in the city of firsts, Star Spangled Springfield celebrates Independence Day with family-friendly entertainment, a flyover by the 104th Fighter Wing, and a dazzling fireworks display.

All of the action is going to be in Springfield at Riverfront Park. The fireworks are displayed from the Memorial Bridge and can be seen for miles. Since 1991, the Spirit of Springfield has been presenting Star Spangled Springfield. Festivities were first held in Court Square.

It has included concerts by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, the U. S. Air Force Band of Liberty, and several other local bands.

All of the fun starts between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, and the fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m. For anyone driving in this direction, the Memorial Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and vehicles to allow the set up of the fireworks display.

There’s going to be a lot of fun stuff to do! There are face painters, balloon artists, and even

a 60’s music British tribute band. Admission is free so come on down to Springfield.