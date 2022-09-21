CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – “Septrektember” is making its way to Cinemark to celebrate the iconic out-of-this-world franchise, Star Trek.
Fans will be able to see some of the greatest adventures from the crew of the USS Enterprise at select Cinemark theatres throughout the rest of September.
The schedule is as follows:
- Star Trek First Contact (1996) on September 21
- Star Trek (2009) on September 25 & 28
Theatres in western Massachusetts that are offering Septrektember are:
- Cinemark at Hampshire Mall and XD- Hadley
- Cinemark West Springfield 15 and XD- West Springfield