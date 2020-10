CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Starbucks on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is currently closed due to an electrical fire Monday morning.

According to Chicopee Fire Lt. Katie Kalbaugh, it was a minor incident and put out with a fire extinguisher. Due to it being put out with an extinguisher, the coffee shop has cleanup and electrical work to do.

The health department has to perform an inspection once the repairs are complete before they can reopen.