SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Partners for Community Action is sponsoring an event to provide resources to military veterans.

The sixth annual Stars & Stripes Day Resource Festival will offer veterans, active service members, and their families, assistance with legal, housing, financial, V.A. claims, education, and healthcare products and services. Food and live entertainment will also be provided.

The event will also honor five local veteran service providers for their dedication to serving veterans:

Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Craig Hall from the Springfield Vet Center,

Director of Chicopee Veterans’ Services Stephanie Shaw,

Case Manager Betty Borders from the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center,

Homeless Veteran Clinical Case Manager from the VA, Scott McCallister,

Transition Patient Advocate from the VA, Leigh Paz.

The festival will be held on Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Eastfield Mall Parking lot on 1655 Boston Road in Springfield.