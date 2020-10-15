Started as custodian, now a nurse practitioner; Springfield woman goes viral on Facebook

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From custodian, to nurse practitioner.

It’s a story that’s gaining national attention, and the spotlight is on one of our own; 29-year-old Jaines Andrades of Chicopee who is setting an example that hard work pays off.

The nurse practitioner at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield went viral after posting a sequence of her ID-badges to Facebook. But what caught peoples’ attention, her story of working as a custodian at the hospital while obtaining her nursing degree for nearly a decade.

This year, she finally achieved her dreams and became a nurse practitioner in the Trauma Surgery Department.

“Just believe in yourself, trust yourself, build a good support system, take help. Love yourself, value yourself, those things were all things that were imperative for me to succeed,” said Andrades.

Andrades told 22News she wanted to become a nurse to build relationships, support people during hard times, and become an advocate for the proper care of patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today