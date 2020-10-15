Started as custodian, now a nurse practitioner; Springfield woman goes viral on Facebook

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From custodian, to nurse practitioner.

It’s a story that’s gaining national attention, and the spotlight is on one of our own; 29-year-old Jaines Andrades of Chicopee who is setting an example that hard work pays off.

The nurse practitioner at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield went viral after posting a sequence of her ID-badges to Facebook. But what caught peoples’ attention, her story of working as a custodian at the hospital while obtaining her nursing degree for nearly a decade.

This year, she finally achieved her dreams and became a nurse practitioner in the Trauma Surgery Department.

“Just believe in yourself, trust yourself, build a good support system, take help. Love yourself, value yourself, those things were all things that were imperative for me to succeed,” said Andrades.

Andrades told 22News she wanted to become a nurse to build relationships, support people during hard times, and become an advocate for the proper care of patients.