State advising protesters to get tested for Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has opened up dozens of new Covid-19 testing sites following weeks of protests and unrest statewide.

The state is asking that anyone who has been in large gatherings recently to get tested for the coronavirus. All of the new testing sites that opened in western Massachusetts on Wednesday are being run by Baystate Health.

At their sites, medical staff will conduct a nasal swab test and you should know whether you may have the virus in 48 hours. Baystate Health said they are only taking appointments due to the very high demand.

“We scheduled to do several hundred for today and we have the capcity to do hundreds more,” Dr. Glenn Alli explained. “But we’d like to maintain social distance and spread people out during the course of the day at the sites.”

Dr. Alli told 22News that supporting the state’s contact tracing initiative is essential in managing this pandemic.

In the last two months, the rate of positive tests has dropped 90 percent in Massachusetts, but there are concerns that could change due to the number of recent protests. Those who get tested are encouraged to share their results with their medical provider.

A full list of all testing sites is available at www.mass.gov/gettested. You can call 795-TEST to make an appointment.