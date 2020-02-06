State agency to financially assist western Massachusetts communities with water treatment cleanup

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – PFAS found in Westfield’s water supply are now cleaned up and now there’s a state effort to help financially.

The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust is helping communities provide treatment at a lower cost.

On January 31, the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust approved a zero percent interest rate loan pilot program that will allow communities to provide treatment for drinking water supplies that have been found to contain PFAS.

What we are trying to do is encourage cities and towns to come forward, we are also trying to get our arms around what the cost of remediation is going to be and how wide spread this issue is. Sue Perez, Deputy Treasurer & Exec. Director of Massachusetts Clean Water Trust

Requests for PFAS mitigation funding need to be submitted to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection for emergency financing. PFAS are chemicals that are found in firefighting foam.

They’ve been linked to several health risks, including cancer. Communities must apply for funding by the end of December of this year.