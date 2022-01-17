State and local law enforcement agencies to use Springfield police shooting range for police firearm certification

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has come to an agreement with the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) to use the Springfield Police Department’s shooting range for police firearm certification for the next five years.

The EOPSS will use the Springfield Police Department’s shooting range to certify officers with firearms and for training purposes for all state and local law enforcement agencies through their office as well as the Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC). The agreement last five years but has an option to be renewed up to 10 more years.

“I want to thank CAFO TJ Plante and my dedicated city team for their efforts working with the EOPSS and Executive Director for the MPTC retired Chief Robert Ferullo to get this agreement done. This is a great partnership with the state. This type of agreement to utilize our state-of-the-art SPD shooting range facility with the state and other local law enforcement agencies has always been our intention from the onset. CAFO TJ Plante, Commissioner Clapprood and I had a vision for this facility to serve the police firearm certification needs not only for our SPD but for all state and municipalities too and I am proud to see that vision come to fruition,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

EOPSS will pay the City of Springfield $364,740 per year as part of the agreement. The money will be used to cover 50 percent of the rent plus 50 percent of the property insurance cost.