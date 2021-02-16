State audit finds lack of oversight of MGM Springfield’s management of MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Auditor Suzanne Bump says the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority didn’t provide enough oversight of MGM Springfield’s management of the MassMutual Center.

An audit released Tuesday by Bump’s office examined the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019. The report found deficiencies in MGM Springfield’s billing and settlement records regarding the MassMutual Center.

Those deficiencies include missing or incomplete invoice approval forms, late client payments, and insufficient insurance, all undetected by the MCCA.

Now, Bump is recommending that the MCCA improve how they monitor settlement and billing practices.

22News has attempted to contact MGM Springfield on the audit but have not heard back from them as of Tuesday afternoon.