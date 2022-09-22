WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Republican nominee for state auditor, Anthony Amore made a visit to The Big E Thursday.

He will face off against democratic opponent Diana DiZoglio in November. The office is responsible for conducting audits, investigations, and studies to promote accountability and transparency, and improve the performance of the government.

“I never miss a chance to come out to The Big E, it’s just a fantastic opportunity to get out to the western part of the state, meet voters and people out here. Of course sample of the food, try the local delicacies, I’m excited to be here,” said Amore.

Governor Charlie Baker is endorsing Amore for the position of state auditor.