State awarded grant for the early childhood education program at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A $296,904 state grant will support a new affordable professional development program for early childhood educators at Springfield Technical Community College.

Coordinator of Media Relations Jim Danko says this fall will be the start of STCC’s Child Development Associate Plus program. This program will help early childhood educators obtain certification and become better qualified to teach infants and toddlers as well as preschool-aged children.

“A lot of early childhood educators have been teaching for a long time without having any college credit. What this program will allow is for people to get a nationally recognized credential. With the credential, they will earn college credit that they can apply toward an associate degree from STCC.” Richard Greco, Dean of Liberal and Professional Studies at STCC



Greco noted that the program is not only affordable, but may be free for 80 percent of the early childhood education students are who are eligible to receive Pell Grants.