State awards funds to prevent criminals from reoffending

(WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Roca as part of the Emerging Adults Reentry Initiative Grant Program awarded by the state.

The Baker-Polito Administration awarded $650,000 to provide the Hampden County Emerging Adult Reentry Initiative (HC-EARI) for people age 18 to 25 that need help before and after their release from state or county facilities. Roca, a nonprofit organization, will work with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department to advance public safety and reduce recidivism across the Commonwealth.

“Our administration recognizes the knowledge and experience that community-based organizations bring in helping returning citizens navigate reentry,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Their collaboration with public safety leaders demonstrates the importance of collaboration in improving outcomes for individuals and communities alike.”

Services may include counseling, educational, life skills and workforce development activities. Funded by Chapter 227 of the Massachusetts Acts of 2020, An Act Making Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021.

“Preventing recidivism is a key component in ensuring public safety,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “The partner agencies selected for these grants provide essential support to address the challenges that returning citizens face, and our administration is grateful for their participation in this important work.”

“The innovative programs undertaken by these grant recipients strengthen our ongoing work to provide meaningful alternatives to criminal conduct,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Thomas Turco. “Our team at the Office of Grants and Research remains deeply committed to supporting the best solutions to public safety challenges while managing state funds responsibly.”

The six grant recipients include the following:

South Shore Workforce Development, Inc.

South Shore Workforce Development Inc. will prepare emerging adults reentering their communities for building trade occupations that include laborers and painters in Plymouth County.

Award Amount: $600,000

UTEC and Department of Correction

This project is designed to align programming that creates a bridge from confinement into the community, including counseling, educational, life skills and workforce development activities within a developmentally appropriate setting. The target population will be high-risk, emerging adults who have been incarcerated at the Department of Correction and returning to the Merrimack Valley area.

Award Amount: $600,000

UTEC in partnership with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department

This project is designed to align programming that creates a bridge from confinement into the community, including counseling, educational, life skills and workforce development activities within a developmentally appropriate setting. The target population will be high-risk, emerging adults who have been incarcerated at the Essex Sheriff’s Office and returning to the Merrimack Valley area (specifically, Lawrence and Haverhill).

Award Amount: $600,000

UTEC in partnership with the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department

This project is designed to align programming that creates a bridge from confinement into the community, including counseling, educational, life skills and workforce development activities within a developmentally appropriate setting. The target population will be high-risk, emerging adults who have been incarcerated at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Department and returning to the Merrimack Valley area (specifically, Lowell).

Award Amount: $600,000

Roca in partnership with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

The Hampden County Emerging Adult Reentry Initiative (HC-EARI) is designed to serve emerging adults requiring higher levels of service.

Award Amount: $650,000

Roca in partnership with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department

The Suffolk County Emerging Adult Reentry Initiative (SC-EARI) is designed to serve emerging adults requiring higher levels of service.

Award Amount: $650,000

UTEC in partnership with the Training Center for Excellence (TC4E)

UTEC’s TC4E will serve as the single point of contact for the management of the reentry grant for all six of the Emerging Adults Reentry Initiative grantees. UTEC, in partnership with Health Resources in Action and others, will provide evaluation tools, including support for data entry, collection, and analysis.

Award Amount: $100,000