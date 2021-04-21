State awards over $1 million for travel, tourism recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has announced over $1 million in travel and tourism recovery grants.

A portion of that is coming to western Massachusetts.

Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit of Springfield, Springfield Museums, and several other local organizations received grants ranging from $11,000 to $100,000.

Those funds will be used for several different projects that aim to attract visitors. The money is part of the state’s newly created Travel and Tourism Recovery Program.

Its goal is to strengthen the Massachusetts economy through the development and enhancement of tourism, which has been hit especially hard by the pandemic.