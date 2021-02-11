State awards over $13 million to support food security

(WWLP) – More than 170 farms, fishermen, and food producers impacted by COVID-19 will be receiving a total of $13 million in grant money.

The announcement was made by local and state officials at Riverland farm in Sunderland, one of the beneficiaries of this money from the Baker-Polito administration.

Recipients were chosen based on the immediate access to families most in need that include people of color and senior citizens among other groups.

“This is not just for the short term we don’t want to just take on this challenge once,” said Kathleen Theohardies, secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs. “We want to build a better system for the future and work on resiliency of local food and family farms and connecting people who are food insecure.”

Food producers in west Springfield, Amherst, and Springfield were among others who received this funding.