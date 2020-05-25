State beaches reopen with restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While state beaches in some surrounding states have already opened, Massachusetts state beaches open Monday.

You don’t need to head to the Eastern part of the state to get to a state beach. If you’re heading to an inland beach in western Massachusetts or a coastal beach by the ocean, it will be a different experience than your last visit.

Masks will still be required when you can’t maintain six feet of social distancing, but masks aren’t required while swimming. Groups no larger than 10 are allowed to gather and there must be a minimum of 12 feet distance between beach towel groups.

Lifeguards will stay at least six feet apart from each other and visitors unless in an emergency. The six-foot distancing rule will apply to people in line or using the bathrooms as well. Lastly, picnic areas will be closed if social distancing cannot be maintained, and sanitizing cannot be performed between use.

If the beach isn’t your thing, some tennis courts including the Blinn Tennis Courts in Longmeadow will be open.