State budget includes increased funding for PVTA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state budget agreed upon by the House and the Senate could be a positive sign for the PVTA.

The PVTA recently had to introduce a fare hike and reduce some of their routes amid an anticipated budget shortfall. But the budget agreement reached by state lawmakers increases funding for regional transportation authorities, like the PVTA to $90.5 million.

One PVTA rider said he hopes it will help stabilize the services PVTA currently offers.

“Cuts that they went through last year, they have started to restore some services,” John Midura told 22News. “You live your life on a schedule, and when that schedule gets upset because all of a sudden that route isn’t going to run as often, that does impact negatively.”

Governor Charlie Baker still has to approve the budget, and he does have the authority to veto individual line items, like this increased funding for regional transit.