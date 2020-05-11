No new deaths reported at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Monday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – No new deaths were reported at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke Monday.

According to an update sent to 22News from the Health and Human Services offices, there are 88 veteran resident deaths, 74 of whom tested positive for COVID-19, 13 tested negative, and one was unknown. The following are the updated numbers:

77 veteran residents have tested positive

59 veteran residents have tested negative

Resident locations: 104 residents are onsite 32 residents are offsite

31 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

1 resident is receiving acute care offsite

88 veteran resident deaths (74 positive, 13 negative, 1 unknown)

83 employees have tested positive

According to Health and Human Services spokesperson Brooke Karanovich, the Soldiers’ Home has been following infection control procedures, maintaining best practices for the safety of veteran residents and staff, and supporting the recovery of veterans.

The home has increased environmental cleaning and brought in additional air purifying equipment to the units Monday. Also starting Monday, the Soldiers’ Home now has a full time Occupational Therapist to support the resumed physical rehabilitation services for veteran residents.

Additional social and recreational activities are also being added back into the nursing home while maintaining social distance and proper usage of PPE. Karanovich told 22News, the status and symptoms of veteran residents are being closely monitored and they are being retested as needed.

Veteran residents at the home continue to stay in touch with their families through video chat, using donated iPads.

Families can call the Family Hotline at 413-552-4764 from Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.