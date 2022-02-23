SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s highest court has ruled in favor of the Springfield City Council and against Mayor Domenic Sarno in a lawsuit over how the police department is led.

For years, the council has been trying to implement a five-person civilian police commission to run the department rather than a single police commissioner appointed by the mayor.

Sarno had argued that the city’s charter gave only the mayor the power to determine how the department is managed and vetoed the move twice in 2016 and 2018.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the City Council does have the authority to force the mayor to reorganize the police department and they intend to do so – compelling Mayor Sarno to name a five-member Board of Police Commissioners.

The commissioner board would have the power to hire, fire and discipline officer and a police chief would run the day to day operations.

Mayor Sarno said in a statement that current police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will continue to lead the department.

Sarno says he will be naming the five-member Board of Police Commissioners “shortly.”