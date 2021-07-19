State COVID-19 vaccine bus coming to Chicopee and Springfield Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Vax Bus will be making a second lap through Western Massachusetts this week with clinics in Chicopee and Springfield Monday.

There will be two stops in Chicopee. The first at Lucy Wisniowski Memorial Park from 10:00 a.m. Monday morning to 1:00 p.m. The second runs from 2:00 p.m. Monday to 5:00 p.m. at J-Poleps Distribution.

There will also be a mobile clinic in Springfield from 9:00 a.m. Monday morning to 3:00 p.m. at the Ray Jordan Center.

The bus will also make a stop in West Springfield on Tuesday. It will be at Alice Corson Park from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.