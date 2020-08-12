State cracking down on restaurants not following food, alcohol COVID rules

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is cracking down on restaurants that aren’t complying with COVID-19 rules surrounding food and alcohol.

A busy night at Nadim’s in Springfield people enjoying the outdoor seating area Tuesday evening.

Under the Baker administration’s pandemic response restaurant guidelines, restaurants can’t serve alcohol unless it’s accompanied with food prepared on-site.

The restaurant’s owner told 22News his wait staff has been strict about adhering to the state’s guidelines, “All they’re doing right now is they are resurfacing it back and putting some spotlight on it,” said Nadim Kashouh.

The current rules state that no bar seating is allowed inside restaurants and bars that don’t serve food aren’t allowed to operate.