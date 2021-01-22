State curfew to be lifted Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker has decided to ease some of the pandemic restrictions affecting restaurants. Starting Monday, the 9:30 p.m. curfew that many businesses currently operate under will be lifted.

The governor made the decision due to a stabilization of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the year. The 9:30 p.m. curfew has been in place since November.

It’s good news for Springfield area restaurants that have been struggling during the pandemic. The Red Rose restaurant in downtown Springfield is relieved by the lifting of the dining restriction.

“Ya, very excited about it. We’re going back to our normal business hours, it’s greater at night,” said Rita Caputo-Capua, Manager at Red Rose Restaurant.

While restaurants, health clubs, casinos, movie theaters, and other businesses will be able to stay open later than 9:30 p.m. next week, they will still not be allowed to fill their places of business to greater than 25 percent capacity.