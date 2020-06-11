State: Deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke reaches 94, Covid-19 retesting shows improvement

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 90 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Office of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported an additional veteran resident death as well as a drop in Covid-19 cases at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

According to the state, there are now 94 veteran resident deaths, 76 of whom tested positive for Covid-19, 17 who were negative and one is unknown. There were 93 deaths reported on Monday.

All veteran residents have been retested and according to HHS, the “results returned were largely negative,” which is a “marked improvement and promising sign of recovery.”

HHS released the following information:

All veteran residents have been retested, and the results as of June 10 are as follows:

Retesting results of all residents:

8 veteran residents are positive (across the Home and those at Holyoke Medical Center), and 2 results were inconclusive and are being treated as positive

127 veteran residents have tested negative

Resident locations:

102 residents are onsite

28 residents are offsite

27 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

1 resident are receiving acute care offsite

Employees at the Soldiers’ Home have also been retested. The state said there are two employees with Covid-19 remaining, and four with inconclusive results who will be retested.

The Soldiers Home in Holyoke is preparing to resume outdoor visitation on June 15, under state issued guidelines.

Visitation protocols and scheduling have been shared with family members and loves ones.