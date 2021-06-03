State: Drowning is the leading cause of death among young children in MA

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the summer months approach, a favorite warm-weather activity returns, swimming.

According to the state, drowning is the leading cause of death among young children in Massachusetts and in the nation.

“The number one thing is to have your kids trained in swimming, there’s tons of local programs going around this summer, whether through communities or with local swimming lesson programs,” said West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Michael Dickson. “Keep an eye on your kids at all times.”

Deputy Chief Dickson added, “If the kids are going to be in the pool be sure you’re on the deck or on the patio with them. Make sure you account for them when they’re in and out of the pool. When you’re pool isn’t being used, make sure your gates are always locked.”

Something else to watch out for, ticks.

Make sure to check your children after they play outside, especially if they were in tall grass or a wooded area.