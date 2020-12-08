State education officials postpone, extend MCAS testing due to rising COVID-19 cases

(WWLP) – State education officials have postponed and extended the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System testing, due to surging COVID cases.

Students in grade 11 will no longer participate in testing during the January-February window. Testing for this class in ELA and mathematics is being postponed until later in the year.

Students in grade 12, as well as adult test-takers, will remain eligible to participate in one or both tests beginning in January to earn their competency determination.

The testing window for eligible students is extended through February 12, giving schools an additional week to complete testing.

The full testing window will be from January 14 through February 12, 2021.

The window for ACCESS tests, which are for English language learners, has also been extended. Schools will be able to administer the ACCESS tests at any time between January 7 and May 20, 2021.