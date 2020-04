LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred Tuesday night in Ludlow.

22News went to the area of 196 Rood Street around 11:30 p.m. where they saw multiple fire trucks and crews battling a fire.

22News contacted the Ludlow Fire Department, but they couldn’t disclose if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.