State funding helps expand Mercy Medical Center’s Healthcare for the Homeless program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center received state funding to expand the hospital’s Homeless Services.

The Healthcare for the Homeless program was awarded $26,000.

Mercy said, the grant will fund services such as case management, employment assistance, and job training, mental health and substance abuse treatment services, as well as hotel and motel vouchers, which are important to stop the spread of the virus.

The hospital will be partnering with Catholic Charities of Springfield on the project.

