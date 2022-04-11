SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recognition Monday for the volunteers who brighten the lives of children who’ve lost a parent to an act of violence.

The group is called MORE, Mothers Reaching Out for Empowerment, and their good work has been recognized by Springfield’s legislative delegation led by Senator Adam Gomez. The legislators presented a $20,000 check to this compassionate organization on Monday.

“We will be doing things to help the community as far as helping the children who have lost fathers, aunts and uncles to gun violence to help them through difficult times,” said MORE volunteer Charles Stokes.

Last year, the volunteers chipped in to treat these young victims of violence to a holiday party. This year, they’ll be able to continue their kindness with the help of the $20,000 in state money.