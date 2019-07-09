State grant helps young MLK community members focus on health and wellness careers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People living in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood may lead healthier lives as the result of a grant from the Massachusetts’ Attorney General’s Office.

Two young women, both members of the Martin Luther King Community Center, are learning to become public health specialists.

The 15 and 19-year-old are shadowing community health nurses from Mercy Medical Center and Springfield’s Department of Public Health.

The center’s Public Health Initiatives Coordinator Ariana Williams told 22News, “They have both been through public health issues and now they’re learning about health policies that should be changed.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is one of the dozens of organizations funded by the Attorney General’s Office to focus young people on health and wellness careers.