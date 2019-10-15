State health connector aims to get residents without health insurance covered

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Health Connector began its campaign in Springfield on Monday to make certain everyone’s covered by health insurance.

Since open enrollment for next year begins November 1, leaders of the state agency established 13-years-ago, came to Springfield to try to improve on the 97 percent statewide health insurance coverage now provided.

Coverage that Health Connector Executive Director Louis Guitierrez told 22News, is absolutely essential in today’s world.

“State-wide, we have the highest coverage rate of the nation, but among certain communities, we have real pockets of people that are not yet insured,” said Guitierrez. “We’re out to get 100 percent.”

Gutierrez said during a news conference on the steps of Springfield City Hall, that the health connector established in 2006 to be the middleman between consumers and the insurance companies, has now signed up 290,000 residents and businesses.

Zumalee Rivera Delgado is a Springfield volunteer reaching out to the uninsured to register with the health connector.

“The insurance industry is a large monster to deal with on your own,” said Delgado. “This is kind of overwhelming. What’s good for you, what’s not good for you.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno threw his support behind the health connector’s campaign to make certain everyone in Springfield has health insurance.

Health connector staff and volunteers took the streets downtown to spread the word of the November 1 registration start-up to businesses and individuals.