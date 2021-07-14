State high court hears ACLU lawsuit against Hampden County DA

BOSTON (WWLP) – A lawsuit against the Hampden District Attorney’s Office was heard by a member of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court Wednesday.

The ACLU of Massachusetts wants a thorough investigation into the Springfield Police Department. That’s why they took their case to the John Adams Courthouse in the hopes that it would be heard by the full court. Members of the ACLU pointed to a 2020 report released by the justice department, showing that officers in Springfield used excessive force and falsely reported certain crimes.

“There could be and should be an investigation into misconduct, there’s been one into a part of the Springfield Police Department, the Narcotics Bureau, and I could expect something similar to that,” ACLU Attorney Bill Newman told 22News.

The ACLU asked the single Justice that heard their case Wednesday to refer it to the full court for a decision. This way, the Springfield Police Department can be properly investigated and that all the evidence is disclosed to criminal defendants.

22News cameras weren’t allowed inside the courthouse for Wednesday’s hearing, but we will continue to follow this story and provide you with an update on the case as soon as it’s decided.