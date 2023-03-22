HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The State’s Higher Education Commissioner will be visiting Holyoke Community College (HCC) on Wednesday.

Higher Education Commissioner Noe Ortega will tour HCC, meet with faculty and staff, and talk with students about their experiences at HCC. If the Legislature agrees with key points in Governor Healey’s fiscal year 2024 budget, public higher education institutions could be getting a big check.

Governor Healey’s budget includes a 23 percent increase in investment in the state’s colleges and universities.

This includes $140 million in funding to improve campuses, $20 million toward a last-dollar community college affordability program, $93 million to expand state scholarships, and a $59 million effort to stabilize tuition and fees at UMass and other public higher education schools.

The tour will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Holyoke Community College on Wednesday.