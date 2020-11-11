State: Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resident has scabies

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A resident of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently being treated for scabies at an offsite facility, according to the state.

An HHS spokesperson told 22News that the person was already being treated at a different facility. Out of an abundance of caution, residents are being assessed and treated proactively.

There aren’t any other suspected or confirmed cases at this time.

Staff are also being offered treatment if they request it, at which point they will be told to go home.

