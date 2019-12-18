State investigating alleged abuse at East Longmeadow daycare facility

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway at a daycare facility in East Longmeadow Wednesday night, the Department of Early Education and Care confirmed with 22News.

DEEC spokeswoman Kathleen Hart added that the department is looking into an abuse allegation at The Arbors Kids program, located in East Longmeadow.

Department of Child and Families spokeswoman Andrea Grossman also confirmed that their department received a report of the allegation and is investigating.

Due to state and federal confidentiality requirements, no further details are being released at this time.

22News is following this story and will bring you an update as more details develop.