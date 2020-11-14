State keeping track of COVID-19 clusters

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is keeping track of clusters of COVID-19 cases, which is giving them even more insight into the transmission of the coronavirus.

Household clusters are the number one way COVID-19 is being spread. Officials attribute this to relaxed safety measures and expanding the number of people you see regularly.

Lisa Sanders of the Chicopee health department told 22News, “As the number of confirmed cases increases, so does the number of contacts. Covid is spreading through households like wildfire.”

According to the data, long term care and child care settings are the next largest clusters throughout the state.

