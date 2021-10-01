State lawmakers blamed for Smith & Wesson departure in Springfield

BOSTON (WWLP) – The blame game continues over Smith and Wesson’s departure from the Commonwealth. 22News found out which bill drove the company to move their headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee.

A bill filed this session titled ‘An Act to stop mass shootings’ would ban the manufacturing of assault style weapons and high capacity magazines, which Smith and Wesson said was about 60% of their business last year. The state legislature wants to take the Commonwealth’s gun laws even further by banning companies like Smith and Wesson from making weapons that can’t even be sold here. The state of Massachusetts has had an assault weapons ban in place since 2004, and the efforts to prevent gun violence didn’t stop there. State lawmakers believe that Smith & Wesson is using the bill filed this session as a scapegoat.

They believe the company is headed to Tennessee to take advantage of the lower minimum wage. As hundred of people face losing their jobs once the company leaves in 2023, lawmakers say it shouldn’t be hard for those people to find a new one because the manufacturing industry here in the Commonwealth is booming.