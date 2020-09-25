State lawmakers push for financial incentives to move to western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – For several years now, one western Massachusetts lawmakers has been trying to incentivize residents to move out west.

Longmeadow state senator Eric Lesser was ahead of the curve for remote work, in fact, he filed a bill over two-years-ago that would pay people to move to western Massachusetts and work from home.

Senator Lesser’s proposal initially offered residents in metro Boston $10,000 to move to the western part of the state. This money is something that Lesser earmarked for moving expenses and he viewed it as a way to boost the western Massachusetts economy and the housing market.

“What we’ve struggled with is access to good jobs, remote work changes that because somebody could log into their job basically anywhere in the world and stay in their home ins Springfield or Chicopee or in Longmeadow or Holyoke or the Berkshires or really anywhere,” Sen. Lesser said.

Senator Lesser’s bill is still making its way through the statehouse and the financial incentive has not been approved yet, but he’s hoping to see more people take advantage of this remote work environment and move out west.