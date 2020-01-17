State lawmakers react to abduction and rescue of young Springfield girl

by: Duncan MacLean

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Word of Charlotte Moccia’s abduction spread quickly on Wednesday, ultimately leading to her being returned home.  

Western Massachusetts representatives reacted on Thursday at the State House to the horrific incident, giving their thoughts to the family and first responders. 

Senator Eric Lesser told 22News, “My heart goes out to the family, I’m a parent, if a similarly aged child it is the most horrific thing you could ever imagine as a parent to be going through something like that.” 

“I think as a community in Springfield and western Massachusetts, everyone breathed a large sigh of relief,” said Senator James Welch. “Credit to law enforcement, it is a great example of the work they do day in and day out in our community.” 

Both representatives also expressed pride in everyday citizens in their community for banding together and doing their part in helping law enforcement find the vehicle. 

