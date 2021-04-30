State lawmakers visit site of Boys & Girls Club in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of state lawmakers paid a visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield Friday morning.

Senator John Velis, Senator Eric Lesser, and Representative Kelly Pease toured the construction site for the club’s “Building Futures” campaign. They were joined by multiple club officials, including Club CEO Bill Parks. He told 22News the new 15,000 square foot facility will add 100 slots of licensed childcare to the Boys & Girls Club. The Club’s kitchen is also undergoing a significant remodeling project.

“So this expansion of our kitchen is gonna be huge, through a full commercial grade kitchen program, along with the extra 100 kids we’ll be servicing through licensed childcare. We’ll see over 450 kids a day here at the Boys and Girls Club,” said Parks.

The new facility is set to be completed on August 1st of this year.