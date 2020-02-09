State leaders, Holyoke residents row to raise money for brain tumor research

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- State. Representative Aaron Vega lost his father to a brain tumor eight years ago.

Vega hosted Sunday’s “row-a-thon” at Nasty Habit CrossFit in Holyoke to bring attention to this deadly disease locally.

“We said let’s do something in western Mass. and CrossFit gyms are known for two things doing crazy things in the exercise world and giving back to the community,” said State Rep. Vega.

Vega’s team “EvenRow” was one of 10 teams that competed to raise money for brain tumor research. The cause is also very personal to the Holyoke Fire Department.

“My dad is on the fire department here and cancer is a big issue with firefighters, especially with Danny Boyle on the department dying from a brain tumor specifically, so it affects him more,” said Cameron Boucher of Holyoke.

The goal for these teams Sunday was to row for more than 42 thousand meters and raise $12,000. The teams were here for 3 hours and worked off a lot of sweat to achieve their goal. All of the money raised will be donated directly to the National Brain Tumor Society.

“They are making each row, each pulls impactful, not only by raising money for the National Brain Tumor Society but connecting with each other because everyone in here has some connection to brain tumors and the brain tumor community,” said Nikki Margeson, Development Associate for the National Brain Tumor Society.

The NBTS is working to discover a cure and better treatments for brain cancer patients. There are more than 700,000 people in the U.S. who are living with a brain tumor and 80,000 people will be diagnosed with one this year.