State leaders toured solar farm along the Connecticut River

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state leaders toured the solar farm along the Connecticut River in Holyoke this afternoon.

This was the first time Senator Markey has seen the solar farm, which opened in 2018. Markey is a big supporter of the green new deal which calls on governments to go green and reduce carbon emissions.

The Holyoke solar farm which was once part of the Mount Tom Power Station coal and oil electricity plant is the state’s largest utility-scale energy storage system.

Sen. Markey even called it Holyoke’s sunshine on a cloudy day.



“This is the lesson that we need the rest of the country to learn and the lesson is being taught by Holyoke, by this facility as the model for the coming generation,” said Markey.

There are more than 17,000 solar panels on the site which makes it the largest in the state.

Depending on conditions Holyoke Gas and Electric is saving more than $500,000 a year.