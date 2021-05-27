State legislators hope to expedite changes at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (WWLP) – For over a year now, Massachusetts lawmakers have been investigating the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

In a report released by former U.S. Attorney Mark Pearlstine, several members of the Home’s management team were called out for their handling of the deadly outbreak.

That included former superintendent Bennett Walsh who chose to put COVID-positive residents in the same room as those showing no symptoms.

Pearlstine’s report made no mention of the Baker Administrations’ role in overseeing Walsh but a different report released earlier this week said the governor and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders should have known that Walsh was unqualified for the job.

“Look when you have such a breakdown in the chain of command and breakdowns in the lines of communication and staffing concerns, they all point to a strong and robust intervention,” Senator Hinds told 22News.

And intervein is exactly what lawmakers plan to do. The legislature has filed 14 recommendations in just one week.

Senate President Karen Spilka released a statement Thursday saying that these recommendations will be filed very soon and she hopes the legislature will approve them with expediency.