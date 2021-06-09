State legislators tour Carl Fisher Company in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local legislators were able to tour the Carl Fisher Company Wednesday morning.

State Representative Orlando Ramos and Senator Adam Gomez got a look inside the facility. The tour helped give them an idea of how regional manufacturing plays a role in our area.

Carl Fisher Company is a sheet metal fabrication shop and has been in business for nearly 100 years. It sits right in downtown Springfield on Wilcox Street, next to MGM Springfield. This tour gave our local leaders an inside look at what kind of work this company does and all the machinery involved.

“It seems to be one of the greatest kept secrets in the city of Springfield. It is amazing the type of work they do here. We’re talking high paying jobs, good quality jobs in the heart of Springfield and it’s good to have them here,” said Representative Orlando Ramos.

Carl Fisher Company has worked on projects for MGM Springfield and other popular businesses in our area like Red Rose. They had some problems getting workers back on the job during the pandemic but that’s not much of an issue anymore. Now it’s the lack of material.