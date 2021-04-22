State legislators want regional equity in vaccine distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has been directing additional vaccine doses and even more resources to communities in metro Boston, but is he giving the same attention to western Massachusetts?

The governor was in western Massachusetts on Thursday but he didn’t spend his trip talking about vaccines which is exactly what local lawmakers are looking for.

To increase the number of residents that get vaccinated, Gov. Baker held ‘Red Sox Week,’ where people could come and take pictures with Wally the green monster after they get their shot.

Appointments were open to residents across the state but the vaccine site was located in Boston. State legislators have highlighted the Baker administration’s investment in local vaccine clinics but they say events like ‘Red Sox week’ could also benefit communities in western Massachusetts.

“We do still have some hiccups in the way people can obtain an appointment because of technology or the lack of technology,” Rep. Gonzalez said.

Now lawmakers did say that residents in their communities are able to get vaccinated if they want to. They just want to see the state improve its outreach to at-risk populations not just in Boston but in western Massachusetts as well.

Improving regional equity has been the top priority of the western Massachusetts delegation and lawmakers say they plan to continue to advocate for more resources and more doses of the vaccine.