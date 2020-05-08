State names new superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday appointed a new Holyoke Public Schools superintendent.

Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley named Dr. Alberto Vazquez Matos as the next receiver of the Holyoke Public Schools. Dr. Vazquez Matos currently serves as the deputy superintendent of the Hartford, Connecticut Public Schools.

“I am excited to listen to and learn from students and staff in the Holyoke Public Schools and to work with them and community members to strengthen the improvements that are already underway,” Dr. Vázquez Matos stated. “I look forward to when I will be able to meet with members of the community in person.”

The newly appointed superintendent is a Puerto Rican native who grew up in New York. He began his career in education after graduating college and held many roles including teacher, academic dean, assistant principal, adjunct professor, associate superintendent, superintendent, and chief of staff in various communities in New York and Florida.

“As part of our search process, we asked the Holyoke community for the characteristics that they would like to see in the school district’s next receiver,” Commissioner Riley stated. “Dr. Vázquez Matos arrives with a strong background in urban, public education and a commitment to equity. I hope everyone will join me in welcoming him to Holyoke.”

Dr. Vázquez Matos has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and secondary education from St. Thomas Aquinas College. He also holds a master’s degree in school administration and supervision from Manhattan College, a professional diploma in advanced leadership studies from Manhattan College, and a doctorate in school administration from Walden University. He is currently completing an additional doctorate, in second language research from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico.

He will officially begin his role as superintendent of the Holyoke Public Schools on July 1.

In December, the school’s current receiver, Dr. Stephen Zrike, announced he was stepping down at the end of June after five years with the district.